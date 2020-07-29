e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 15 more Tru NAAT machines installed in Punjab

15 more Tru NAAT machines installed in Punjab

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Singh Sidhu said guidelines had been issued to all government health facilities in the state for Tru NAAT testin

chandigarh Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Medics collect swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing at CHC in Model Town, Patiala, on Wednesday.
Medics collect swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing at CHC in Model Town, Patiala, on Wednesday.(Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

The state government has procured 15 more Tru NAAT machines for testing so that covid-19 patients are detected, tested and isolated early to prevent the spread of the disease. Thirty machines are functional in government hospitals.

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Singh Sidhu said guidelines had been issued to all government health facilities in the state for Tru NAAT testing. “Suspected patients among covid-19 warriors like healthcare workers, doctors, police, administrative officials, Pregnant Women, SARI patients, and emergency surgery patients shall be prioritised for Tru NAAT testing in the state,” Sidhu said.

He said that the district Amritsar, Mohali and Jalandhar have been allocated two machines each while three machines have been installed in Ludhiana. He said that the other districts have been given one machine each. One machine each has been given to three government medical colleges also.

He said the turnaround time for results gets reduced in these machines. For instance, in four channel machines, four tests can be done at a time and four results can be retrieved in a mere one-and-a-half hours.

