e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 165 new cases emerge in Sonepat in three days

165 new cases emerge in Sonepat in three days

The district’s tally climbed to 424 on Sunday

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:55 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Emergence of 165 new Covid-19 cases in last three days has placed Sonepat on the list of worst-hit districts in Haryana after Gurugram and Faridabad.

The district’s tally climbed to 424 on Sunday. Sonepat civil surgeon BK Rajoura said most of the cases have been reported from Rai, Kundli and Ganaur areas. “The new patients are either Delhi-returnees or their contacts. Majority of the contacts of infected people who tested positive are asymptomatic,” he added.

The civil surgeon said they were prepared to tackle the sudden surge in cases and have facilities with total 820 beds ready for patients in various parts of the district.

“We will add 500 more beds by next week,” he added.

About their preparation, Dr Rajoura said, “Three nodal officers have been assigned to trace the contacts of an infected patient. We have deployed ambulances in the affected areas so that critical patients can be given immediate medical care. We have started isolating people at their homes as well after assessing the facilities they have. Doctors visit those in home isolation regularly.”

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said, “We have decided to turn two hostels of Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women into Covid healthcare centres. The health department has already constituted block-level teams for sampling.”

top news
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In