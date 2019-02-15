17-year-old among 3 more held for Ludhiana gangrape; six arrested so far

Of the three more accused arrested on Wednesday for the Ludhiana gangrape case, one is a 17-year-old. The total number of people arrested in the case in now six. To date, no previous FIRs or criminal record of the six has come to light.

“The boy, a Class-11 student from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, has been sent to a juvenile home. We will complete investigation in the case in 60 days and file a charge-sheet in court,” said Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, holding his first press conference in Ludhiana, after taking charge.

A case of gangrape is registered at Mullanpur Dakha police station.

He added that a committee under an IG-rank officer has been formed for finding lapses in initial investigation into the case. Ajay and Saif Ali, both of Tibba of Ludhiana, were arrested from Talwandi Naubad village of Ludhiana in a joint operation by personnel of Ludhiana rural, Khanna, and the Ludhiana Police commissionerate.

“There is no deliberate attempt to reduce the number of accused from our side. Till now, our probe has established involvement of six persons,” the DGP added.

The accused previously held were Sadiq Ali, Surmu and Jagroop Singh.

“A team of trained officers is interrogating the accused. DSP Harkamal Kaur is investigating. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has spoken to the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court for establishing a fast-track court for day-to-day hearing of the case to ensure justice is done,” the DGP said, adding that there would be zero-tolerance to such crimes against women.

“Women help-line number 1091, which was launched in 2013, will be upgraded. The police are also working out spots where miscreants are active. Police stations or police posts would be established at such points as needed,” he added.

DIG, Ludhiana range, Ranbir Singh Khatra said police had recovered three motorcycles used in the crime from the accused.

Ludhiana police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill; SSP, Ludhiana rural, Varinder Singh Brar, and Khanna SSP Dhruv Dahiya were present at the DGP’s press conference.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Commission for Women chairperson Manisha Gulati visited the Mullanpur police station, where the case has been registered, on Thursday. Saying that the police failed to take prompt action, she added, “The state government is soon going to formulate a policy to deal with rape cases.”

“We need to identify sensitive point and frequent patrolling is required in order to prevent such incidents,” she added.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 13:56 IST