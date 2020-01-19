e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / 2,720 cases of illicit liquor recovered in Patiala

2,720 cases of illicit liquor recovered in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The excise and taxation department confiscated as many as 2,720 boxes (32,640 bottles) of illegal liquor from three different locations in Patiala on Sunday.

An excise teams, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tejinder Singh Dhaliwal, conducted surprise raids at Urban Estate Bypass, Jorian Chowk and Shekhupura area. They recovered the illicit liquor bottles, which were meant for sale in Arunachal Pradesh only.

The department spokesperson said that 1,150 cases countrymade liquor of ‘Crazy Romeo’ label were recovered from a canter at Urban Estate Bypass, while 710 cases of ‘Blue Mood’ liquor were seized from another vehicle there.

The spokesperson added that 860 cases of liquor, without any label, were recovered from Shekhupura village.

Three persons, identified as Malak Singh and Gurjant Singh, of Uttar Pradesh, and Dalbir Singh, of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were arrested under the Excise Act for smuggling illicit liquor into the state.

“The accused will be taken on remand to investigate how they managed to smuggle the liquor meant for sale in Arunachal Pradesh into the state. Smuggling of such huge amount of illicit liquor is causing financial losses to the state exchequer,” the spokesperson said.

top news
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News