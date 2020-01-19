2,720 cases of illicit liquor recovered in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:19 IST

The excise and taxation department confiscated as many as 2,720 boxes (32,640 bottles) of illegal liquor from three different locations in Patiala on Sunday.

An excise teams, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tejinder Singh Dhaliwal, conducted surprise raids at Urban Estate Bypass, Jorian Chowk and Shekhupura area. They recovered the illicit liquor bottles, which were meant for sale in Arunachal Pradesh only.

The department spokesperson said that 1,150 cases countrymade liquor of ‘Crazy Romeo’ label were recovered from a canter at Urban Estate Bypass, while 710 cases of ‘Blue Mood’ liquor were seized from another vehicle there.

The spokesperson added that 860 cases of liquor, without any label, were recovered from Shekhupura village.

Three persons, identified as Malak Singh and Gurjant Singh, of Uttar Pradesh, and Dalbir Singh, of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were arrested under the Excise Act for smuggling illicit liquor into the state.

“The accused will be taken on remand to investigate how they managed to smuggle the liquor meant for sale in Arunachal Pradesh into the state. Smuggling of such huge amount of illicit liquor is causing financial losses to the state exchequer,” the spokesperson said.