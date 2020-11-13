2,788 fresh Covid cases, 19 more fatalities reported in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:16 IST

Haryana on Thursday reported 2,788 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the infection tally in the state to 1,93,11,1 while 19 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,979.

Of the fresh fatalities, six were from Hisar, four from Faridabad, three from Gurgaon, two each from Jind and Bhiwani while a death each was reported from Jhajjar and Sirsa, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Among districts that reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (692), Faridabad (598), Hisar (285), Bhiwani (174) and Rohtak (120).

Of the total cases in the state so far, Gurgaon has the maximum 37,585 infections, followed by Faridabad with 30,337 infections, while total fatalities in these two districts, falling in the National Capital Region, are 236 and 270, respectively.

The state currently has 18,867 active cases while the recovery rate is 89.21%.

23 patients succumb in PGIMS in 3 days

As many as 23 persons have succumbed to Covid at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here in the last three days, taking the total count to 280.

Haryana’s nodal officer for Covid, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said the victims were mostly above the age of 40 and had co-morbidities. “Infections have increased over the last week as people are visiting markets without face masks. Many patients being admitted to PGIMS are already very sick,” he said, adding that the state had reported three cases of re-infection.

“As per the Indian Medical Council of research (IMCR) guidelines, a patient will be called re-infected if he or she is found infected again after 90 days of time and the molecular structure of the virus is different,” Dhruva added.

PGIMS spokesperson Dr Gajender Singh said people should avoid unnecessary visits to the market because a lot of people were out shopping for Diwali and many were not wearing masks.

(With agency inputs)