Chandigarh / 2 PGIMER healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh

2 PGIMER healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh

The institute’s official spokesperson, Dr Ashok Kumar, said that both workers, a 50-year-old sanitary attendant from Dhanas here and a 30-year-old hospital attendant from Nayagon, Mohali, were asymptomatic

chandigarh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Covid-19 count in Chandigarh went up to 22 and in Mohali to 58
The Covid-19 count in Chandigarh went up to 22 and in Mohali to 58(HT Photo)
         

Two healthcare staffers at the communicable disease ward of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where suspected Covid-19 patients are admitted, tested positive for the disease on Friday evening.

Confirming the development, the institute’s official spokesperson, Dr Ashok Kumar, said on Friday night that both workers, a 50-year-old sanitary attendant from Dhanas here and a 30-year-old hospital attendant from Nayagon, Mohali, were asymptomatic.

With this, the Covid-19 count in Chandigarh went up to 22 and in Mohali to 58.

“Their samples were randomly tested after they worked at the hospital for a week and were to go back home,” Dr Kumar said

Eleven other healthcare workers have been quarantined as a result.

Criticising the administration for what he said was “carelessness”, Ashwani Munjal, president, of PGIMER Employees Union (non-faculty) said they had asked the authorities on March 31 to provide safety gear to every employee.

Dr Kumar said any lapses on the part of the hospital would be investigated.

