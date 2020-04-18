2 PGIMER healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 00:19 IST

Two healthcare staffers at the communicable disease ward of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where suspected Covid-19 patients are admitted, tested positive for the disease on Friday evening.

Confirming the development, the institute’s official spokesperson, Dr Ashok Kumar, said on Friday night that both workers, a 50-year-old sanitary attendant from Dhanas here and a 30-year-old hospital attendant from Nayagon, Mohali, were asymptomatic.

With this, the Covid-19 count in Chandigarh went up to 22 and in Mohali to 58.

“Their samples were randomly tested after they worked at the hospital for a week and were to go back home,” Dr Kumar said

Eleven other healthcare workers have been quarantined as a result.

Criticising the administration for what he said was “carelessness”, Ashwani Munjal, president, of PGIMER Employees Union (non-faculty) said they had asked the authorities on March 31 to provide safety gear to every employee.

Dr Kumar said any lapses on the part of the hospital would be investigated.