2 wanted men held after exchange of fire in Amritsar, abducted minor girl rescued

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:05 IST

Police on Thursday arrested two history-sheeters after an exchange of fire during a raid at a house in Milap Avenue at Chheharta, 7km from Amritsar city, and rescued a 16-year-old girl who was abducted on January 13.

The girl told the police that she was raped in confinement by the accused. Police said, the girl was handed over to her parents after her medical examination, the report of which is awaited. An FIR regarding the girl’s abduction was registered at Chheharta police station.

One of the accused was hit by a bullet in his leg. The police had received a tip-off that the accused, wanted in several cases, were staying at the house on rent.

This comes hours after a shootout in Palm Garden Colony on Fathegarh Churian road around 9.45pm on Wednesday in which three men were arrested by the Punjab Police’s anti-narcotics unit.

Those arrested on Thursday have been identified as 35-year-old Sarabjit Singh, alias Sonu Cylinder, of Islamabad area, and 30-year-old Prince Kumar Sharma of Mahan Singh Gate locality in Amritsar.

Police said a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) led by its in-charge Sukhwinder Singh raided the house in the wee hours of Thursday after getting a tip-off about the accused.

CIA inspector Sukhwinder Singh said the girl alleged that she was raped during her confinement. “We have also got the girl medically examined at the civil hospital. More sections will be added to the FIR against the accused on the basis of her medical report,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-detective) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, said, “When our team barged into the house, one of the accused, Sonu, fired two shots at the police party. The police retaliated Sonu was hit by a bullet in his right leg. The accused then surrendered. The police recovered 32-bore pistol, five cartridges and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.”

The injured was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), while the rescued girl was handed over to her family.

Police said Sonu is a habitual criminal wanted in several cases, including theft of five gold bricks and jewellery in Amritsar in July last year. Prince, along with one Manpreet Singh of Ghanshyampur village in Hoshiarpur district, was arrested in May 2019 from Mohali for possessing illegal weapons. Manpreet is allegedly a close aide of gangster Gopi Ghanshyampuria.

The DCP said preliminary investigation suggested that the accused were in contact with the gangsters lodged in various jails of Punjab. Police have registered a case against the duo under various charges, including attempt to murder and abduction, at Chheharta police station.

On Wednesday night, three men were arrested after an exchange of fire with police during a raid at a house in Palm Garden Colony on Fatehgarh Churian road. Two men managed to flee from the spot. Police seized 500gm heroin from the house that was rented out by its owner Bandeep Singh. Those arrested were identified as Money, Sajan and Paras; while Ganja of Jandiala and Javed of Loharka in Amritsar fled from the post. Eyewitnesses said 20-25 shots were exchanged between the accused and the police. Sources said Ganja was a history-sheeter.

