2 women among 4 held with fake currency notes worth ₹9.18 lakh in Kharar

They used printers to print the notes and reportedly circulated the money by luring people with the promise to pay them more in exchange for their money, police said

chandigarh Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Fake currency notes have been seized in Kharar from four persons, including two women.
Fake currency notes have been seized in Kharar from four persons, including two women.(HT photo/For representation only)
         

Kharar police arrested four persons including two women on Thursday and recovered counterfeit money worth Rs 9.18 lakh from their possession at Daun Majra village in Kharar.

A printer/scanner, two scales, two cutters, chemical and a plastic tray used were also seized.

The suspects have been identified as Jagtar Singh Taari, his wife Parvati Devi alias Bholi and Kamlesh Sharma alias Aantra Kalia, all from Sirhind; and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi from Ludhiana.

The four used printers to print the notes and reportedly circulated the money by luring people with the promise to pay them more in exchange for their money, police said.

Addressing media persons at Kharar, SP (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said Taari and Bholi were nabbed by a Kharar police team on Tuesday from Daun Majra village here following a tip-off and fake currency notes worth Rs 6.26 lakh recovered from them.

Duo facing several cases

The duo reportedly was running the scam from the last few years and had several cases registered at police stations, police said. They were produced in a local court and sent to five-day police remand.

After interrogations revealed the involvement of others, Jassi was nabbed on Wednesday from Santemajra village on the Landran-Kharar road and Rs 1.56 lakh seized with a printer.

Kalia was arrested on Thursday by the Kharar police team led by inspector Sukhveer Singh from her residence in Sirhind and Rs 1.36 lakh recovered from her, Grewal said.

Jassi and Aantra Kalia are likely to be produced in court soon.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police Pal Singh said, “The suspects used to lure people by offering them more money against a lesser amount, for instance, Rs a 2,000 note against Rs 1,000. The money was handed out to people at night as they wanted to avoid risks. We have started investigations and some more persons active in the scam might be arrested soon.”

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 489-B and 489-C of the IPC at the Sadar Kharar police station.

