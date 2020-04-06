20 new cases take Haryana tally to 96

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:19 IST

With 20 new positive cases, 16 of which are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event, the number of Covid-19 patients in Haryana jumped to 96 on Monday.

Of the 20 fresh cases, Palwal has reported nine, followed by Nuh (6), Karnal (4) and Charkhi Dadri (1). The fresh data released on Monday places Palwal on top with 26 positive cases, Gurugram (18), Faridabad and Nuh (14 each), Karnal (5), Panipat (4) Ambala and Sirsa (3 each), Bhiwani and Panchkula (2 each) and Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Rohtak, Kaithal and Sonepat (1 each).

Total 15 people have been discharged from hospitals. As many as 2,194 samples have so far been taken of which, 1,639 tested negative while reports of 459 are awaited. Close to 13,400 people are still under surveillance in Haryana.

DOCTOR, NURSE AMONG 4 KARNAL PATIENTS

A doctor and a nurse of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital are among the four persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Karnal on Monday.

Of the other two, one is the son of 58-year-old man, the third fatality of state, and a man with history of travel to Dubai. Karnal DC said Birachpur and Rasin villages have been sealed.

Sonepat DC Ansaj Singh said a middle-aged man, who attended the Nizamuddin event, and a health worker posted at Faridabad tested positive for coronavirus. A 27-year-old man from Jind and a 60-year-old man from Dadri were said to have tested positive for the infection, but the official bulletin does not mention any case from Jind.

FIRST CASE IN FATEHABAD

A 26-year-old man from Jandwala Bagar village has turned out to be the first case of Covid-19 in Fatehabad district.

Chief medical officer Dr Manish Bansal confirmed the development and said the youth had come in contact with some people who attended the Nizamuddin event.