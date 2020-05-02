20 people test positive for Covid-19 in Nanded gurdwara

chandigarh

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:17 IST

Twenty people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease at the Langar Sahib gurdwara in Nanded on Saturday.

Confirming the development, Nanded superintendent of police Vijay Kumar told Hindustan Times that 97 samples had been collected, of which 20 karsewaks (volunteers) had tested positive for the disease, while 25 tested negative. The results of 41 samples are awaited.

Nanded civil surgeon Dr Neelkanth Bhosikar said the 20 persons who had tested positive on Saturday were residents of Maharastra.

When asked whether they had taken swab samples of pilgrims from Punjab who stayed at Hazoor Sahib and Langar Sahib gurdwaras Dr Bhosikar said they had conducted a checkup but had not taken swab samples of the pilgrims.

The Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara and Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from there to Punjab were found infected. In Punjab, around 296 pilgrims, who were brought back from Shri Hazur Sahib in Nanded (Maharashtra) over the last few days, have tested positive of viral infection so far.