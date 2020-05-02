e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 20 people test positive for Covid-19 in Nanded gurdwara

20 people test positive for Covid-19 in Nanded gurdwara

A total of 97 samples have been collected from Langar Sahib, of which 20 karsewaks (volunteers) tested positive for the disease, while 25 tested negative. The results of 41 samples are awaited.

chandigarh Updated: May 02, 2020 13:17 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
The Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara and Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from there to Punjab were found infected.
The Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara and Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from there to Punjab were found infected.(HT PHOTO)
         

Twenty people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease at the Langar Sahib gurdwara in Nanded on Saturday.

Confirming the development, Nanded superintendent of police Vijay Kumar told Hindustan Times that 97 samples had been collected, of which 20 karsewaks (volunteers) had tested positive for the disease, while 25 tested negative. The results of 41 samples are awaited.

Nanded civil surgeon Dr Neelkanth Bhosikar said the 20 persons who had tested positive on Saturday were residents of Maharastra.

When asked whether they had taken swab samples of pilgrims from Punjab who stayed at Hazoor Sahib and Langar Sahib gurdwaras Dr Bhosikar said they had conducted a checkup but had not taken swab samples of the pilgrims.

The Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara and Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from there to Punjab were found infected. In Punjab, around 296 pilgrims, who were brought back from Shri Hazur Sahib in Nanded (Maharashtra) over the last few days, have tested positive of viral infection so far.

top news
122 CRPF troopers of a Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of a Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news