200 kg silver being used for renovating Durgiana Temple gates

The 90-year-old gates of Durgiana Temple in Amritsar are being renovated with a fresh silver plating and 200kg white metal worth Rs 1 crore will be used to restore their original shine.

The entrance will also be embellished with silver-made artworks and idols of Hindu deities.

The temple, which derives its name from the Goddess Durga, was built in 1921 by Guru Shai Mal Kapoor in the architectural style of the Golden Temple.

The temple was inaugurated by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in 1925.

Exquisitely designed silver gates with embossed images of Hindu deities were added to the temple in 1929 and thereafter it was also referred to as the ‘Silver Temple’.

The 12x12 feet gates of the shrine are now being renovated with new silver sheets.

Ramesh Sharma, president of the Sri Durgiana Committee (SDC), said, “The gates and the embossed images of deities were earlier made up of wooden sheets and had a silver coating on them.

However, we have now decided to renovate the historic gates, weighing over 500 kg, with silver-made artworks and images of Hindu deities, with a cost of Rs 1 crore.”

He said the 200kg silver to be used for the purpose will cost over Rs 80 lakh. “To preserve the heritage, we are not changing the original style and architecture of the gates.” Sharma said the renovated gates will have images of Surya (the sun), Chandra (the moon), Goddess Lakshmi, Radha Krishna, Lord Shankar and Lord Vishnu among others.

“Over 12 craftsmen and helpers are working for the renovation.

After removing the old silver plates, the embossed silver images of Hindu deities will be fixed on the wooden gates,” Sharma said while adding that the renovation work will be completed within a month.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:19 IST