216 rolls of plastic kite string seized in Ludhiana, 4 held

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:18 IST

Acting against the illegal sale of banned kite string, the police conducted a drive and arrested four persons from four different areas and also recovered a total of 216 rolls of plastic string on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Satpal Singh of Jodhewal Basti, Brij Mohan of Chaura Bazar near Shivala Temple, Ravi Bajaj of Walia Vihar and Ajay Kumar of Grewal Colony. They were later bailed out.

Cases under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 39, 51 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act were registered at the Division Number 1, Division Number 4, Meharban and Tibba police stations, respectively.

Investigating officer from the Division Number 1 police station, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh, said, “The accused, Satpal, was selling banned kite string at his shop in Saban Bazar. Acting on a tip-off, we conducted a raid and recovered 100 rolls of the plastic string from the shop.”

In the Division Number 4 case, investigating officer ASI Janak Raj said, “Brij Mohan was arrested during a raid at his shop in Kapoor Market near Old Sabzi Mandi, where 35 rolls of plastic string were recovered.”

ASI Mohinderpal from the Crime Investigation Agency-2 said they recovered 36 rolls from a grocery store of Ravi Bajaj near Walia Palace in Meharban and arrested the accused. Constable Makhan Singh from the Tibba police station arrested Ajay Kumar for selling the banned string from his house and recovered 45 rolls.

‘Last warning’

The Ludhiana police took to social media to warn the shopkeepers selling the banned Chinese manja (plastic string). They have also requested the resident to help the police in tracing the offenders. A post on the Facebook page of Ludhiana police read, ‘This is the last warning for all Chinese dor sellers (kite manja). You stop this or face the law. Public is requested to please name all the shops selling this illegal item’.