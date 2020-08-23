e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 22 IPS officers shifted in Himachal

22 IPS officers shifted in Himachal

Additional director general of police (ADGP), CID, Ashok Tiwari has been transferred as ADGP, law and order and with additional charge of ADGP armed police and training.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Himachal Pradesh Government transferred twenty-two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), CID, Ashok Tiwari has been transferred as ADGP, law and order and with additional charge of ADGP armed police and training.

He will replace N Venugopal, who will be the ADGP, CID. Dinesh Kumar Yadav, who returned from study leave, has been posted as inspector general of police (IGP), law and order, Shimla while Sumedha Dwevedi, has been made deputy inspector general (DIG), northern range, Dharamshala, after she returned from leave.

DIG, northern range, Santosh Patial has been transferred as DIG, cyber crime with additional charge of DIG, economic offences.

Superintendent of police (SP) state vigilance and anti-corruption Bureau (SVACB), Dharamshala, has been shifted as SP Chamba replacing Monika Bhutungru who will be now be AIG, police headquarters (PHQ), Shimla. Rahul Nath, AIG (PHQ) has been transferred as SP (SVACB), Central Range Mandi.

Aide-de-camp (ADC) to the governor Mohit Chawla has been posted as SP Shimla replacing Omapati Jamwal, who will now be SP (SVACB special investigation unit), Shimla.

SP, SVACB, SIU, Shalini Agnihotri will be the SP Mandi. She replaces Gurdev Sharma who has been shifted as SP, Crime, Shimla.

Raman Kumar, SP (crime), Shimla will be the ADC to governor. Hamirpur SP Arjit Sen Thakur goes as SP Una replacing Karthikeyan Gokulchandran who comes at his place.

Commandant first Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN), Bangarh, Una Sakshi Verma has been transferred as Commandant 4th IRBN, Jungleberi, Hamirpur. Akrti, ASP Kangra will be commandant of 1st IRBN.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Nalagarh, Manav Verma will be new SP of Lahaul-Spiti. He replaces Rajesh Kumar Dharmani who goes as SP (SVACB), Dharamshala.

Ashok Rattan, who has completed his training, has been posted as SDPO, Nurpur. Shristi Pandey has been posted as SDPO, Amb in Una district; and Vivek as SDPO, Nalagarh.

tags
top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Part of under construction flyover at Gurugram’s Sohna road collapses
Part of under construction flyover at Gurugram’s Sohna road collapses
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In