Home / Chandigarh / 22-year-old killed in bike-truck collision in Karnal

22-year-old killed in bike-truck collision in Karnal

Siblings were on their way to purchase vegetables when they met with the accident; victim’s brother remains critical

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 01:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/karnal
(Representative Image/HT )
         

A man was killed while his brother sustained serious injuries when the bike they were riding met with a head-on collision with a truck on the Indri-Karnal highway near the grain market on Friday.

The victim, Sumit Kumar, 22, of Garhi Jenesro village died on the spot while Gaurav Kumar’s condition remains critical. The siblings were on their way to purchase vegetables when they met with the accident.

Indri Police station in-charge said that Satpal Singh said the police have registered a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The truck has been seized.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

