23-year-old actor dies as SUV rams into overbridge pillar in Rajpura

chandigarh Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Mangled remains of the vehicle after the mishap in Rajpura on Sunday morning.(HT PHOTO)
         

A 23-year-old actor died while two other sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a railway overbridge pillar in Rajpura on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at around 6am. The victims were heading towards Patiala for shoot of a Punjabi film.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja, a resident of Sector 33, Chandigarh, while the injured are Himani Soni, 21, of Mohali, and Rishika, 22, of Chandigarh.

All three were working as side actors. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly unharmed.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harnek Singh, of Rajpura police station, said, “The victims are heading towards Patiala for shooting of a Punjabi film starring Ammy Virk.”

“They had left from Chandigarh at around 4am. When they reached the railway overbridge in Rajpura, the SUV collided to a pillar of the bridge,” he said.

“Pooja had died on the spot while the other two received injuries. As per preliminary investigation, it is clear that the incident took place due to dense fog and low visibility. We have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Rajpura police station,” he added.

