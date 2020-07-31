e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 236 girls apply to courses reserved for boys at Ludhiana college

236 girls apply to courses reserved for boys at Ludhiana college

This is despite the college website mentioning clearly that bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, bachelor in business administration and bachelor in computer application are offered only to male students

chandigarh Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:25 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Faculty members at the help desk constituted by the Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana, to answer queries of students regarding admissions.
Faculty members at the help desk constituted by the Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana, to answer queries of students regarding admissions. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Over 236 girl students have registered online for admission in undergraduate courses reserved for boys at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College.

This is despite the college website mentioning clearly that bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, bachelor in business administration and bachelor in computer application are offered only to male students. However, BSc medical and non-medical are offered to both male and female students.

In BA first semester, 984 have applied, of which 61 are girls. In BCom, 1,056 have applied, of which 99 are girls. Also, 33 and 41 girl students have registered in BBA and BCA, respectively.

SCD College also has an evening college offering BA courses where male students working during the morning can complete their graduation. This time, two female students have registered online for this.

Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal, said, “We have clearly mentioned the courses reserved for male students on the college website. The girl students who have registered online for these courses can check their application status as it goes automatically to invalid applications.”

The last date to register online on the college website is August 8. The college is also answering queries of students through emails for which staff of the computer department has been deputed.

So far, 3,896 candidates have applied online for seven undergraduate courses at Satish Chander Dhawan College.

