24-year-old woman tests positive in Kangra; state tally touches 70

Updated: May 14, 2020 17:24 IST

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, taking the state’s tally to 70 on Thursday.

The active cases in the state have gone up to 29.

The 24-year-old, from Ghurkari village near Kangra, worked in a software company in Mumbai, Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

She returned home on May 9 along with three others, including two of her family members, and one person from Nadaun of Hamirpur district in a taxi. She was under home quarantine.

The woman reported Covid-19 like symptoms on May 12, after which her sample was sent for testing on Wednesday. The patient has become asymptomatic since and has been sent to a Covid-care centre.

The village where she lives and the surrounding areas have been declared a containment zone and have been sealed off.

Earlier in the day two people, a mother and daughter from Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district had tested positive for the virus.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since May 4 with a total of 30 people testing positive for Covid-19.

One person has died due to the contagion. Till date, the state has recorded a total of 70 cases, including two fatalities.

So far, thirty-five people have recovered in the state.

Kangra and Una are the worst-hit districts with a total of 17 cases each followed by Chamba with 12 cases.

Nine cases have been reported in Solan, six in Hamirpur, four in Sirmaur, three in Mandi, and two in Bilaspur.

Since people stranded in other states have started returning to Kangra, the most populous district has reported a maximum 12 cases.