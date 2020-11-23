25 more deaths reported in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 01:25 IST

Haryana recorded 25 fatalities due to Covid-19 on Sunday and logged 2,279 fresh cases, the state health bulletin said.

Four people each succumbed in Gurugram, Hisar and Rohtak districts, three in Bhiwani, two each in Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar, while one each died in Jind, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts.

While the death toll has climbed to 2,188, the tally of people tested positive stands at 2,17,300.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,94,768 people have recovered from the infection in Haryana so far.

As many as 2,235 patients recovered on Sunday and the number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 20,344.

Among the districts with the maximum number of new cases was Gurugram, where 649 infections were reported, followed by Faridabad 598, Hisar 160, Sonepat 128, Panchkula 75, Rohtak 66, Bhiwani 63, Karnal 61, and Ambala 56.

There were 415 critical patients, including 359 on oxygen support and 56 on ventilators.

Khattar concerned over rising caseload

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday expressed concern over the increasing cases of Covid-19, saying the third phase of the infection has started as everyday about 2,500 to 3,000 people are getting infected in the state.

In a live telecast, Khattar appealed to the people to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Stating that last nine months experience teaches us to be careful while fighting this battle, the chief minister said the state government is making provisions to provide masks in adequate quantity.

“The fine amount of ₹500 or ₹2,000 for not wearing masks does not matter much as everything cannot be cured with penalty. But those who break the rules again and again must be punished.” he said, informing that health department has been directed to make one crore masks.

He said that so far, about 32 lakh people have been tested which is about 12.5% of the total population of the state.

Regarding the possibility of imposing a lockdown again, the CM said it might create more problems. He said during the first lockdown, markets, factories and businesses were closed and that “we should ensure that there is no need to take such a step again.”

Khattar said as every child was not able to get the benefit of online education due to lack of resources, a decision had to be taken to reopen schools. But recently, schools were closed till November 30 when quite a few students and teachers were found Covid-19 positive. Now, whenever schools will be opened, Covid-19 tests will be conducted in their houses or localities, he added.

Appreciating them for donating crores towards Covid fund, he said that employees should stay away from strikes and dharnas during this time of crisis.