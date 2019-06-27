Today in New Delhi, India
25-year-old woman driver attacks man with iron rod in Chandigarh, arrested: Cops

The incident on Tuesday led to traffic snarls and her crime video went viral on social media.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2019 09:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chandigarh
(Screengrab of the video)

A 25-year-old woman driver who attacked a man with an iron rod in a road rage incident here has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident on Tuesday led to traffic snarls and her crime video went viral on social media.

Sheetal Sharma, a resident of Mohali, was driving a Maruti SX4 and was reportedly reversing her car in a rash and negligent manner while Nitish was coming in a car from behind her.

Both of them had an altercation following which Sharma parked her car in the middle of the road, pulled out a rod out of the vehicle and allegedly attacked Nitish.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her, police said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 08:58 IST

