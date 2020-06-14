e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 26 booked in Ludhiana for vandalising sewerage, water supply pipelines, creating ruckus

26 booked in Ludhiana for vandalising sewerage, water supply pipelines, creating ruckus

The accused had also damaged foundations of several under-construction houses in the under-construction colony in Mundian on June 9

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Jamalpur police have booked at least 26 people for allegedly vandalising water supply and sewerage pipelines in the under-construction colony in Mundian and creating ruckus. The accused had also damaged foundations of several under- construction houses on June 9.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Ghai, Seth Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Pardeep Bhalla, Kumar, Sahil Gupta and 20 others, who are yet to be identified. The accused are residents of Vardhman Park.

The FIR has been lodged following a statement of Rohit Sood of Sukhdev Nagar, who is director of Vardhman Amrante, a construction company.

Sood said the accused damaged water supply pipes and sewerage lines of the colony on June 9. They had also vandalised foundations of various under-construction houses. The accused threatened the security guards and parked their vehicles in front of the house of the owner of the company, in the same colony, to harass him.

Sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh, investigating the case, said that a case over some issue between the company and residents, pending in a court, is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The police will arrest the accused soon.

top news
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Gadkari underlines India’s approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
Gadkari underlines India’s approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
Petrol, diesel prices rise for 8th day: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices rise for 8th day: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In