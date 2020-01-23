26-year-old man falls off second floor in Chandigarh, dies

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:26 IST

A 26-year-old man died after he tripped and fell off the second-floor balcony of a house in Sector 33 on Wednesday morning.

Police said Shivam, along with some friends, ran a tiffin service from the house. “On Tuesday night, he was stepping down from the terrace in drunken stupor, when he accidentally fell down face first from the second-floor balcony,” said Neha Yadav, assistant superintendent of police (ASP, south).

The youth was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the hospital.

Police at the Sector 34 station have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). So far, police have not detected any foul play in the case.