26-year-old nurse found hanging in Chandigarh’s Sector 32

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 02:30 IST

A 26-year-old nurse was found hanging at her house in Sector 32. The victim hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and was staying with her brother and husband in Sector 34 here.

A staff nurse at Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRID), Sector 31, the victim had married only four months ago to a man who works in a private company in Baddi.

The victim was spotted by her brother at 11am when he came home. The body has been kept in the mortuary in GMCH-32. No suicide note was found and police are waiting for the victim’s parents and further action will be taken on their statement. Meanwhile, inquest proceedings were initiated.