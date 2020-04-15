e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 27-year-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

27-year-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

The woman was living alone in a rented accommodation in Mundian Khurd and worked as a security guard at a private hospital in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her rented accommodation in Mundian Khurd.
A woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her rented accommodation in Mundian Khurd.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 27-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented accommodation in Mundian Khurd here on Wednesday.

Police said they were alerted about the incident by the house owner, following which they rushed to the spot and found the woman’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The body of the deceased woman was sent to the civil hospital for postmortem and her family in Hoshiarpur was informed about the mishap, said police.

Sub-inspector (SI) Harbhajan Singh said the woman, who worked as a security guard at Fortis Hospital here, was living alone in a rented accommodation. “The reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained yet and the police investigation is on,” said the SI, adding that the woman was not going to work for the last one month.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Jamalpur police station. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities denied having any such employee in their security department.

