Home / Chandigarh / 273 more test Covid +ve, 3 succumb in Chandigarh tricity area

273 more test Covid +ve, 3 succumb in Chandigarh tricity area

At 113, Mohali recorded maximum fresh cases, followed by 96 in Chandigarh and 64 in Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two Chandigarh residents and one from Mohali succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, while Panchkula reported no casualty for fourth consecutive day. At 113, Mohali recorded maximum fresh cases, followed by 96 in Chandigarh and 64 in Panchkula.

The toll in Chandigarh has reached 276 with the death of a 57-year-old man from Sector 19 and a 70-year-old woman from Sector 35. With 69 patients being discharged, the number of those cured stands at 15,926 (91.8%). Of 17,342 cases reported so far, 1,140 remain active.

In Mohali, 15,376 people have tested positive so far, of whom 277 have died. After 130 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 13,043 (84.8%), the number of active patients has come down to 2,056.

Panchkula has recorded 8,679 cases, of which 521 are active. While 8,031 (92.5%) patients have been cured and discharged, 127 have succumbed to the virus.

