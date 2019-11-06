28-year-old homemaker strangled with stole by daily wager husband in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:59 IST

Sheetal, a 28-year-old homemaker, was strangled to death allegedly by her husband Anoop Singh, a part time daily wager at their home in Maloya. Both reportedly had a strained relationship and fought frequently, police said on Tuesday.

Sheetal was at home when Singh strangled her with a stole on Tuesday evening. “The two were married for over five years but were unable to bear a child. This became a major reason for their fights and led to extreme bitterness in their relationship,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

“Today, Anoop, in a fit of rage, strangulated Sheetal, who managed to raise an alarm. She was declared dead by doctors at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16,” the official added.

Neighbours informed the police after hearing Sheetal’s cries as Singh bolted the door of their house from outside and fled. He, however, had not managed to go far before the police caught him.

Singh, who did odd jobs in the city and neighbouring areas, has been arrested by police after he was booked under section 302(murder) by Maloya police station officials.