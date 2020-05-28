29 fresh infections take Punjab tally to 2,229

chandigarh

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:57 IST

AMRITSAR/PATIALA/JALANDHAR Punjab recorded 29 fresh infections on Wednesday, taking the total count in the state to 2,229. Amritsar district topped the list with 16 cases, while seven patients were detected in Patiala district.

In Amritsar, of the 16 fresh cases, eight are residents of Vijay Nagar in Batala Road, where a man was found infected on May 25. Three others are contacts of a patient from Rani Ka Bagh. “These are community transmission cases. Now, total Covid-19 cases in the district has reached 353, of which 301 have recovered,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

Of the seven cases in Patiala, five are the contacts of a 20-year-old pregnant woman from Rajpura who tested positive recently. “Woman patient’s husband, their son and three relatives were found infected from the virus on Wednesday. They have been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Rajindra Hospital,” Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) man was among three Covid-19 patients who tested positive in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Health officials said 27-year-old RPF man was posted at Jalandhar railway station, while two patients, aged 44 and 19, belong to Pathankot district.

A 60-year-old man was found positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot. Pathankot deputy commissioner GS khaira said the infected person is a contact of a Lamini locality virus patient.

A 43-year-old man was found positive in Gurdaspur district. He had returned from Mumbai to Dorangla village a few days ago.

Four days after becoming Covid-19 free, Rupnagar district reported fresh case on Wednesday. A 33-year-old man of Jhajj village in Anandpur Sahib sub-division tested positive for Covid-19. He is a driver and had returned from Delhi on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar)