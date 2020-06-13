e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 29-year-old nurse among six new Covid-19 cases in Punjab’s Patiala, district count climbs to 158

29-year-old nurse among six new Covid-19 cases in Punjab’s Patiala, district count climbs to 158

The nurse was posted at an isolation facility at Rajindra hospital

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Patiala
(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Six people, including a staff nurse posted at an isolation facility at Rajindra hospital, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, taking the district tally to 158.

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the 29-year-old nurse contracted the virus from a Covid-19 patient at the isolation centre. The remaining patients include a 22-year-old Patiala resident, who had returned from Mumbai; a 42-year-old resident of Nabha’s Ramgarh village and 21-year-old Samana resident, both of whom had visited out patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics at the civil hospital; and two patients, who had returned from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Dr Malhotra said rapid response teams were identifying the immediate contacts of Covid-19 patients.

top news
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
LIVE: Reopening could lead to new spikes in US’ cities, says Fauci
LIVE: Reopening could lead to new spikes in US’ cities, says Fauci
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study
‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data
Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD
‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit , Pujara, and Chawla should be fast-tracked’
‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit , Pujara, and Chawla should be fast-tracked’
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In