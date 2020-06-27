3 cops among nine to test positive in Himachal; Covid-19 tally rises to 373

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:22 IST

Nine people including three cops tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal late on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 373.

Five cases have been reported from Bilaspur and three from the tribal district of Kinnaur.

Three jawans of the Himachal Pradesh Police, including two head constables and one constable, tested positive in Kinnaur district. The cops were deployed at Bhabha Nagar police station.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner Gopal Chand said the health authorities were trying to trace the source of infection.

He said that the three cops, who live in a rented accommodation, had been on duty at the police station for several days. Two of them are from Kangra and had returned on June 12 while one was deployed at Chaura police post and may have contracted the disease there.

“Their contacts are also being traced. The police station has been sealed and the staff isolated. Bhabhanagar has been declared a containment zone,” said the DC.

Kinnaur district had become Covid-free on June 25. However, the tribal district has record four new cases in last two days, taking the tally to seven.

FIVE CASES IN BILASPUR

Meanwhile, five people, including a three-year-old child, tested positive in Bilaspur district. All the five patients belong to Ghumarwin sub-division and were under institutional quarantine.

They have travel history to Delhi, Gurugram and Sonipat. The patients have been shifted to a Covid-care centre.

One case was detected in Chamba district where a man from Bharmaur sub-division was found Covid positive.

He had returned from Rewari of Haryana and was under institutional quarantine.

359 ACTIVE CASES

So far, Himachal has recorded 873 cases. At present, there are 359 active cases while 494 people have recovered. Eleven people have migrated to others states and seven have succumbed to the infection.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 244 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 228 cases, Una with 101 cases, Solan with 92 cases, Chamba with 51 cases, Bilaspur with 43 cases, Shimla with 39 cases, Sirmaur with 37 cases, Mandi with 25 cases, Kinnaur with seven cases and Kullu with 5 cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only corona-free district so far.