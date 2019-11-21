3-day-old Royal Bengal tiger cub dies of weakness at Chhatbir zoo

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:46 IST

Three days after Diya, the white tigress delivered four cubs in Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, one of the cubs died on Wednesday.

“The doctors said the cub was weak and had low milk suckling,” said field director Chhatbir Zoo, M Sudhagar.

The male cub that died had an orange tinge in his fur indicating he was a Royal Bengal tiger.

Diya and her cubs were kept in isolation under CCTV surveillance, as in captivity, risks of infections and low immunity are much higher. As per zoo authorities, in the wild, chances of newly-born cubs surviving in one litter is 50% while in captivity it is 70%.

White tigress Diya had delivered four cubs on Sunday morning, after about 102 days from the day of pairing with the Royal Bengal tiger Aman. It was after a gap of six years that successful breeding among tigers was done in Chattbir zoo. Tiger cubs generally open their eyes in about 7 to 10 days. Zoo authorities said even Aman, father of the cubs, is not allowed to stay with his family for the next one month. Diya and her cubs will live in isolation for the next three months.

Zoo authorities also said the cub was weak and although his organs were normal, he was small in size. The cub was rejected by the mother too, and the sibling cubs did not allow him to suckle .

“The cub, after 24 hours of birth, was suckling milk occasionally after a gap of three hours, as compared to other cubs who were suckling every hour,” said zoo authorities.

After this, the challenge for zoo authorities is winter management for the other cubs who are energetic and healthy.

Diya taking 2-3 kg feed

Diya’s mothering behaviour is ‘better than expected’ for a first-time mother said zoo authorities. “The cubs are totally dependant on mother’s milk,” said Sudhagar.

Diya had started eating and is consuming 2-3 kg of meat daily. Authorities have created a separate feeding area from the cubbing area so Diya can be fed without disturbing the cubs.

“The tigress is being given soup–both chicken and meat. Her water intake is normal and she she is getting multivitamin and calcium supplements through water and soup. To increase her milking capacity, she is being given herbal medicines,” said Sudhagar.

The parents

Diya, too, was born at Chhatbir zoo in 2013 to a tigress named Dolly. She had given birth to three cubs including Diya and Lakshya, who are still in Chhatbir zoo while one was shifted to another zoo.

Aman, born in 2012, was acquired from Khanpur zoo in 2013. The two were paired and released in the same public display enclosure in January 2016.

During his visit to the zoo in January 2019, former tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had announced to adopt them.