3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in Himachal

3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in Himachal

Two people died on the spot and one was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree in Kangra

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times/Shimla
An apple laden truck rolled down a deep gorge near Charabra on the NH-5 in Shimla on Monday.
An apple laden truck rolled down a deep gorge near Charabra on the NH-5 in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta / HT )
         

Three persons were killed while two sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.

In the first case, two people died on the spot and one was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree at Rajiana in Nagrota Bagwan sub-division of Kangra district.

The mishap took place in the morning hours of Monday on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar (41) of Tharet village in Baijnath sub-division and Desh Raj (53) of Rit village in Palampur area. Driver Vinay Kumar (30) of Palampur’s Ghad village has been admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and his condition is stated to be critical.

Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan said the victims were on their way to Pathankot. Prima facie is seems the driver lost control due to overspeeding, and the impact was such that the car also caused damage to a nearby furniture shop. Police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by rash and negligent act) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of IPC.

In the second accident, driver Dharmendra (35) of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was killed while Gautam Yadav (19) of UP’s Anjani was injured when their truck plunged into a deep gorge near Charabra, around 13 kilometres Shimla on Sunday night. The truck carrying apples was on its way to Odisha.

Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal said the injured youth has been hospitalised and the deceased’s kin have been informed.

