e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 3 phones recovered from inmates at Chandigarh’s Burail Jail

3 phones recovered from inmates at Chandigarh’s Burail Jail

Police are investigating if the phones were used to execute any crime from jail

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Closed-circuit television cameras installed in jail barracks helped the authorities recover three mobile phones, including a smartphone, during surprise checking at Chandigarh Model Jail, also known as Burial Jail, on Saturday night.

The phones were recovered from inmates Ravinder Singh, alias Kali, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Rajan Bhatti, alias Rajbir; and Pardeep, alias Naggad. A case has been registered against them at the Sector-49 police station, said Amandeep Singh, deputy superintendent, Model Jail.

The inspection was conducted following a tip-off. The phones were recovered from barrack number 10. Police are investigating if the phones were used to execute any crime from jail.

top news
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In