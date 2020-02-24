3 years after being built, railway quarters in Chandigarh await occupants

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 01:19 IST

As many as 45 quarters of the Northern Railways, Ambala division, at Chandigarh railway station towards Panchkula, have been lying vacant for more than three years now.

Speaking about the issue of non-allotment of the quarters, divisional president of Uttariya Railway Mazdoor Union (URMU), Ashok Kumar, said, “The railways have allotted rooms to several departments on paper only, but have not actually provided them.”

He further added that the delay in allotment of quarters is causing many problems for the emergency staff or 24 x 7 staff, who live far way . The four-storey buildings of 45 quarters were built three years ago, but due to lack of proper planning the completion has been delayed. The builders forgot to make water tanks and provision of lifts or ramps in the buildings. He also said that due to non-allotment of the quarters, the condition of the building is worsening day by day.

Kumar also alleged that despite raising the issue many times, the railway has done nothing. Earlier the excuse they gave was lack of electricity in the quarters, and now they are saying it is due to lack of water. It has been three years, the department has not been able to resolve such small issues,” he added.

Divisional railway manger, GM Singh, said they were sorting out the discrepancies in the buildings of which water supply was also one of them. “An additional water tank and booster pumps have been installed in the last three months, and next week we are taking over these flats from the builder who made them. Only after that we will ask the allottees to shift in,” he said.