e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 324 kg cottage cheese worth Rs 58,000 seized in Barwala near Chandigarh

324 kg cottage cheese worth Rs 58,000 seized in Barwala near Chandigarh

The raid was conducted at 6 am on Tuesday following the tip off that cottage cheese was being sold at Barwala in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Officials from the food and drugs administration, Panchkula, and the Haryana chief minister’s flying squad examining cottage cheese seized at Barwala in Haryana.
Officials from the food and drugs administration, Panchkula, and the Haryana chief minister’s flying squad examining cottage cheese seized at Barwala in Haryana.(HT Photo)
         

Acting on tip-off that adulterated cottage cheese (paneer) was being sold at Barwala in Haryana, officials from the food and drugs administration, Panchkula, and the chief minister’s flying squad, seized 324 kilograms of the milk product after a raid. It was estimated to cost Rs 58,000.

Samples have been sent to a laboratory in Karnal for analysis.

The raid was conducted at 6 am on Tuesday following the tip off that cottage cheese was being sold from a rented room in Barwala.

Panchkula food safety officer, Dr Gaurav Sharma, said he could not comment on the quality of the product till lab reports were received, which, he said, “have been sought in two days.”

Dr Sharma said product was being manufactured in Narwana and t brought to Barwala in a car. The sellers “had taken a room on rent where they used to store the paneer to supply to villages close by at cheap rates.”

In fact, the low price, Rs 160 to Rs 180, per kg, almost 50% less than market rates, had first raised suspicions, he added.

Later it was found that the sellers also did not have a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India license, he added.

tags
top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In