e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 35-quintal iron rods robbed from construction site in Ludhiana

35-quintal iron rods robbed from construction site in Ludhiana

Case registered against 10 unidentified people

chandigarh Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/iStock
Representative image/iStock
         

A gang of miscreants robbed 35-quintal iron rods from an under-construction factory in Kasabad on Tuesday. As many as 10 unidentified people have been booked by the Basti Jodhewal police.

The case has been registered based on the complaint of the owner of the factory, Sanjiv Jain, a resident of Surya Vihar in Rishi Nagar.

Jain said construction material was dumped at the site in heavy quantity. He added that 10 people with weapons turned up at the site in a truck, overpowered the security guard, and fled after the iron rods into their vehicle.

Following this, the security guard informed him, and he immediately sounded the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the accused, he added.

top news
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In