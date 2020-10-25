35-yr-old man found dead day after being detained by Amritsar police

chandigarh

A 35-year-old man was found dead in Sultanwind village on Sunday, a day after he was allegedly tortured and detained by the commissionerate police of Amritsar.

The body of Sarwan Singh, who had been working as a labourer, was found from the shrubs of Pati Mansoor Ki of the village at around 7am. His family members allege that Sarwan was thrashed to death by the police of Sultanwind police station.

Police, however, deny the charges saying Sarwan was called to the police station on Saturday in connection with a complaint of a stolen phone, but he was released immediately after his questioning.

The deceased’s cousin, Kabal Singh, alleged: “On Saturday morning, Sarwan was at his work in Pati Mansoori Ki area where a house was being constructed. In the meantime, three policemen came and started thrashing Sarwan. After this, he was taken to Sultanwind police station. He was made an accused in stealing of a mobile phone. Despite Sarwan’s request that he had not stolen any mobile phone, the police kept torturing him.”

He said, “Sarwan didn’t come back to the home on Saturday. On Sunday morning, we got information that the body of my cousin was laying in the shrubs. When we reached the spot, we found that the body had several injury marks.”

Sarwan’s father Suchha Singh said: “We doubt that after killing my son, the cops dumped his body. We want action against cops responsible for thrashing my son.”

He said they will also protest outside the police station if they don’t get justice.

Sultanwind station house officer (Parneet Singh Dhillon said: “A woman, Sonia, had complained that Sarwan had stolen her mobile phone from her house. Acting on the complaint, one of the assistant sub-inspectors had called Sarwan to the police station. Sarwan was questioned and he was handed over to his mother and some dignitaries of the village on Saturday. Now, the family members are claiming that he was found dead. No policemen had thrashed Sarwan.”

“A board of doctors has been formed to conduct the post-mortem. We will take action as per the autopsy’s report,” he said.

Sarwan was unmarried and he is survived by his father, mother and a brother.