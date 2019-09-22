₹3L burgled from store in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:55 IST

A gang of burglars targeted a grocery store in Field Gunj area and decamped with ₹ 3 lakh in the wee hours of Sunday.

Complainant Pawan Bathla, 42, of Sector 39, Chandigarh Road told the police that he left from his shop on Saturday night at 11pm.

Bathla said, on Sunday, when his brother Vicky opened the shop at 11am, he found the place ransacked, the wooden cash box broken and an electronic locker missing. On investigating further, Vicky found the electronic locker on the first floor of the store with cash missing from it.

Inspector Surinder Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 2 police station, said as per the preliminary investigations, the accused entered into the store through the fourth floor by breaking open the gate installed upstairs.

Bathla stated that he had got CCTVs installed in his shop, however, a dew days ago lightning hit near his shop due to which the CCTVs developed a technical snag.

The police are now scanning the CCTVs installed at the main Field Gunj market road to trace the accused. A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused.

