4 held for assaulting Dalit woman in Jind

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:49 IST

Four persons were on Saturday arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dalit woman for fetching potable water from a hand pump in Jind’s Ramkali village, police said.

Those arrested are Sandeep Kumar, Ashish, Vikas and Dashrath, all residents of the same village.

The woman alleged that one of the accused had caught her hand when she went to get water from a hand pump in the village two days ago.

“The men, who were in inebriated state, had barred me from getting water from the hand pump. When I visited the area, the accused were bathing there. When I asked why did they stop me from fetching water, they made casteist remarks on me. I narrated the entire episode to the village head and my family members. The sarpanch talked to the parents of the accused, but to no avail. The next day, those men visited my house and pelted stones. When I raised alarm, my brother-in-law and others came for my rescue but the accused thrashed them as well. Then they continued to roam around my residence. My husband, who works with Haryana Police, lodged a complaint on Friday evening,” she added.

Julana SHO Surender Singh said the incident took place two days ago and an FIR was registered on Saturday after the victim approached the police in person.

“We have arrested four men of the village and booked them under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for causing voluntarily hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the SC/ST (atrocity prevention) Act. The matter is being investigated. Atrocities against Dalits will not be accepted and we will take strict action against culprits,” he added.