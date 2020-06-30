e-paper
4 held for cheating people to donate for chhabeel, langar

Acting on a complaint that the four youth were collecting money from residents in lieu of organising chhabeel stalls and langar, the police arrested them from Sector 42, Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Tuesday
The accused were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Tuesday
         

The police arrested four members of a gang for cheating people asking them to donate money for chhabeel and langar.

Acting on a complaint that the four youth were collecting money from residents in lieu of organising chhabeel stalls and langar, the police arrested them from Sector 42, Chandigarh.

The accused were identified as Pritam Singh, 26, and Lakhwinder Singh, 24 of Ludhiana, Arjan Singh, 23, of Anandpur Sahib, and Gurmeet Singh, 28, of Patiala. They were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Tuesday.

On June 29, the police received information that the accused were collecting money from the Sector 42 residential area by issuing forged cash receipts with no serial numbers. The police reached the spot and arrested them.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that during summer they would collect money from residents and issue fake/forged cash receipts in lieu of organising chhabeel/langar. Four forged cash receipts books were also recovered from their possession.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the four accused.

