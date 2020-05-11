e-paper
4 men booked for pelting stones at Chandigarh Police constable patrolling containment zone in Dhanas

A case was registered at Sarangpur police station, but the accused are on the run

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The policeman was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 as he had injured his right hand.
The policeman was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 as he had injured his right hand.(HT FILE)
         

Four men were booked for allegedly pelting stones at a policeman patrolling Kachi Colony, a containment zone in Dhanas, Chandigarh, the police said on Monday.

One of the assailants was identified as Rajbir Singh, who initiated the fight with the policeman on duty on Sunday. Police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the remaining three.

“Rajbir was riding a bicycle and wanted to leave the sealed territory when he was stopped by constable Anil Kumar. Rajbir was asked to turn back because no one is allowed to enter or leave the colony. But he resisted and began screaming,” said a police official privy to the matter. He added that later three of Rajbir’s associates arrived and pelted stones at Kumar from a distance.

Kumar made a call to the police control room around noon and was immediately rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, as he had injured his right hand, the official said.

A case was registered under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rajbir and three others at the Sarangpur police station. All the accused are currently absconding, the police said.

