4-month-old girl rescued from railway tracks in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:10 IST

Government Railway Police (GRP) along with a team of Child Line rescued a four-month-old girl child from the railway tracks in Sahnewal, police said Thursday.

The police found no clothes on the infant, who was bleeding and suffering from fits. She was rushed to a civil hospital and later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. After treatment, the baby was sent to Swami Ganganand Bhuriwale Bal Ashram Dham in Talwandi Khurd.

Child Line coordinator Kulwinder Singh said assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh of the GRP found the baby on the tracks in Sahnewal on October 6. “The baby must have been injured on the head when she was put down on the tracks,” he said.

“With the help of Ek Noor Society, an NGO, who looked after the baby at PGI, she was given medical treatment. She was discharged on Friday,” he added. “After taking permission from Jatinderpal Singh, chairman, Child Welfare Committee, the baby was sent to Bal Ashram in Talwandi Khurd. We will look for her parents but if they are not found, we will start the adoption process.”

