Rajpura: 40 persons attack Cong sarpanch, brother booked

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:57 IST

As many as 40 persons entered at private hospital in Rajpura town of Patiala district, attacked the sarpanch of Takhtumajra village with sharp-edged weapons, and stabbed him in the left eye over a gurdwara committee dispute.

The accused have also looted ₹80,000, a mobile phone and a gold chain from the victim. A video of the incident is making rounds on the social media.

Harsanget Singh, 40, sarpanch of Takhtumajra village, has sustained multiple injuries on his body, especially on his head, and is admitted at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. His brother, Gurmeet Singh, 38, has also received multiple injuries. The sarpanch’s condition is stated to be critical.

Gurmeet, in his complaint, said that the accused first attacked them outside Kheri Gandian police station with sharp-edged weapons and then again at the private hospital in Rajpura.

“The accused party hold all positions at the local gurdwara committee and did not make good arrangements for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak. We raised an objection over this, the argument escalated and reached at the Kheri Gandian police station,” he said.

“On Friday, the station house officer (SHO) of Kheri Gandian police station called my brother to the police station for a compromise. My brother, along with two elder persons, went to the police station in his SUV. The accused were already gathered there in large numbers,” said Gurmeet.

“Later, even I reached outside the police station, where they attacked us with swords. We were taken to a private hospital in Rajpura. The accused reached there as well and attacked us again using swords, lathis, iron rods and sharp-edged weapons,” he recounted.

Some of the accused have been identified as Parwinder Singh, Harchand Singh, Gursewak Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Surjeet Singh, Surinderpal Singh, Laab Singh, Narinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Jagsir Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Husanpreet Singh, Baljeet Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Inder Raheja, Gurpreet Singh, Avtar Singh, Mohinder Singh, Amninder Singh, and Ameer Singh, all residents of Takhtumajra village, and Darshan Singh, of Bharhana village. There are 20 more unidentified accused booked in the case.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manpreet Singh said, “The incident was a result of a dispute over gurdwara committee. We have registered a first information report (FIR) against all accused and have so far arrested one of them. Other accused persons are on the run and will be arrested soon.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder), 379-b (snatching), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149-a (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kheri Gandian police station.