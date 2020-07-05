e-paper
5 fatalities, 457 fresh cases in Haryana

IMPROVEMENT: 687 patients cured of Covid, recovery rate reaches 76.12%

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A health worker testing for Covid-19 using rapid antigen methodology in Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, on Sunday.
A health worker testing for Covid-19 using rapid antigen methodology in Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, on Sunday.(PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)
         

Five patients lost their lives due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday while Haryana recorded 457 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total number of infections to 17,005, said the health department.

Ambala recorded its fourth death after a 51-year-old woman succumbed to the virus on Saturday night. She had tested positive on July 2, along with her 54-year-old husband. She was a patient of diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

“Her husband is undergoing treatment and is stable,” Dr Kuldeep Singh, chief medical officer, said, adding that a 48-year-old employee of central jail was among 13 patients found infected in the district.

While the state health bulletin stated there were no new cases in Rohtak on Sunday, local civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla said, “As many as 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday.”

3,796 active cases

Meanwhile, there were 3,796 active cases in the state on Sunday, while 687 patients in 11 districts recovered.

So far 12,944 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured in the state.

With three fatalities in Faridabad and one each in Gurugram and Ambala, the death toll due to Covid-19 has now risen to 265 (197 men, 68 women) in the state.

Ever since the virus outbreak, the state has tested 3,07,159 people. The health department said 12,117 tests per million were being conducted in Haryana now.

As per the bulletin, the recovery rate has reached 76.12%, while the cases are doubling in 18 days.

Fresh cases were detected in 15 districts in the last 24 hours with Faridabad district reporting 161 infections.

120 test positive in Gurugram

Gurugram saw 120 new cases, Rewari (34), Ambala (13), Palwal (5), Bhiwani (16), Karnal (15), Hisar (18), Mahendergarh (6), Jhajjar (13), Panipat and Kurukshetra (19 each), Fatehabad (5), Sirsa (12) and Yamunanagar (91).

Six wedding guests among 15 found infected in Karnal

Of 15 new patients in Karnal, six were relatives of the newlywed couple, which was found sick on Saturday.

The health department had started the contact tracing of all people who attended the wedding ceremony on June 29.

