e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / 5 travel agents booked for kidnapping, looting Kapurthala man, kin in Uganda

5 travel agents booked for kidnapping, looting Kapurthala man, kin in Uganda

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The district police on Tuesday booked five travel agents for allegedly kidnapping a man, his sister and niece in Uganda on the pretext of sending them to the US and looting Rs 60 lakh after threatening to kill them last year.

The accused have been identified as Baljeet Singh of Raipurpeer Bakash village of Bholath in Kapurthala district, his wife Palwinder Kaur, Dalwinder Singh of Kamrai village of Bholath, Ajit Pal Singh of Ludhiana and Balbir Singh of Hoshiarpur district.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act has been registered against the accused, who are on the run.

Complainant Manmahinder Singh of Khalil village of Bholath filed a complaint on October 13, 2018 before Kapurthala SSP alleging that the accused took Rs 42 lakh to arrange US visa for him, his sister Upinderpal Kaur and niece Gursirat Kaur.

He told the police that Baljeet and his wife, who run this racket with the other accused, later said they have arranged US visas for them. “We boarded a flight on December 12, 2017 from Amritsar. Baljeet and his wife also travelled with us. They first took us to Qatar and later to Uganda. There they took us to a house and abducted us,” Manmahinder told the police.

He claimed that the accused forced them to pay 21, 000 US dollars and 16, 000 US dollars twice at gunpoint, taking the total money “looted” from them to Rs 60 lakh.

Manmahinder said they came back to India on May 23, 2018. However, the accused Baljeet, who had returned earlier, refused to pay back their money.

Bholath SHO Karnail Singh said Kapurthala SSP had ordered a probe, following which a case has been registered against the five accused. He said efforts are on to arrest them.

top news
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News