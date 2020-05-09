54 Haryana residents arrive from Singapore

chandigarh

The first batch of 54 Haryana residents stranded in Singapore due to the Covid-19 situation arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport Friday morning.

The Air India flight (AI381) from Singapore had 234 passengers onboard, all of whom were found asymptomatic during the screening at the airport, officials said.

As many as 67 returnees, including four from Punjab, five from Rajasthan, three from Chattisgarh and one from Orissa were quarantined in Haryana.

As many as 132 were quarantined at New Delhi and 35 sent to Uttar Pradesh. The second flight (AI 1242) with 165 on board including Haryana residents from Dhaka in Bangladesh will arrive at New Delhi on May 9 afternoon (3 pm). The third flight (AI 926) from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia carrying 145 passengers, including Haryana residents, will arrive on May 10 at 8 pm.