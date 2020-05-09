e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 54 Haryana residents arrive from Singapore

54 Haryana residents arrive from Singapore

As many as 67 returnees, including four from Punjab, five from Rajasthan, three from Chattisgarh and one from Orissa were quarantined in Haryana.

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 03:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
They arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport Friday morning.
They arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport Friday morning. (HT FILE)
         

The first batch of 54 Haryana residents stranded in Singapore due to the Covid-19 situation arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport Friday morning.

The Air India flight (AI381) from Singapore had 234 passengers onboard, all of whom were found asymptomatic during the screening at the airport, officials said.

As many as 67 returnees, including four from Punjab, five from Rajasthan, three from Chattisgarh and one from Orissa were quarantined in Haryana.

As many as 132 were quarantined at New Delhi and 35 sent to Uttar Pradesh. The second flight (AI 1242) with 165 on board including Haryana residents from Dhaka in Bangladesh will arrive at New Delhi on May 9 afternoon (3 pm). The third flight (AI 926) from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia carrying 145 passengers, including Haryana residents, will arrive on May 10 at 8 pm.

