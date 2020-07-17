e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 55- year-old loses battle to virus in Ludhiana, 57 others tests positive

55- year-old loses battle to virus in Ludhiana, 57 others tests positive

He was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he breathed his last.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image/HT File)
         

A 55-year-old man lost his battle to Covid-19 while 57 others tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The deceased is a resident of Jagirpur village. He was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he breathed his last.

Among the fresh cases are three cops and two healthcare workers. One cop, aged 35, is deployed at the police control room while the other two, aged 30 and 55, are deployed at Moti Nagar and Mullapur Dakha police stations respectively.

The health department has started tracing their contacts.

1,100 SAMPLES SENT FOR TESTING

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the district now has 488 active cases. It’s cumulative total has now reached
1,626 while the death toll stands at 40. He said as many as 1,100 samples were sent for testing on Thursday. Till date, as many as 47,149 samples have been sent for testing.

