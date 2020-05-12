e-paper
55-year-old Mohali Covid-19 patient recovers

A spokesperson said the Jagatpura resident had been sent home and directed to quarantine himself for 14 days as a precautionary measure

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 23:35 IST
The number of recoveries in the district has now risen to 55, with 105 positive cases and 47 active cases.(HT FILE)
         

A 55-year-old male Covid-19 patient from Jagatpura village was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur on Tuesday after testing negative twice. The number of recoveries in the district has now risen to 55, with 105 positive cases and 47 active cases.

Two days ago, two women, including an 80-year-old, were discharged from hospital. A spokesperson said the Jagatpura resident had been sent home and directed to quarantine himself for 14 days as a precautionary measure with health department teams regularly monitoring him. None of the patients currently at the hospital are seriously ill.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali said all the patients in hospital are responding well to treatment and will be discharged soon.

