56-year-old Nanded returnee dies of Covid-19 in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 13:00 IST

A 56-year-old Nanded returnee from Manuke village, Jagraon, succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday. He is the sixth person in the district to be claimed by the disease.

Confirming the patient’s death, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the deceased, Gurjant Singh, had returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The patient had been undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. He suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest, said Dr Bagga.

As per doctors, the patient complained of chest congestion and shortness of breath and was given medicine to help him sleep. However, he did not wake up in the morning. The doctor on duty declared him dead.

The patient’s family has been informed of his death and his body has been shifted to the mortuary.

So far, Ludhiana has reported 125 Covid-19 cases, of which 10 patients have recovered.