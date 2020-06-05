e-paper
6 mother-child hospitals to be functional in Punjab by July

The hospitals are situated at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur, Samana and Rajpura (Patiala), Khanna (Ludhiana), Nakodar (Jalandhar) and Pathankot

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said that six newly built mother and child hospitals in the state would become functional by July. The hospitals are situated at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur, Samana and Rajpura (Patiala), Khanna (Ludhiana), Nakodar (Jalandhar) and Pathankot.

Presiding over the meeting, Sidhu said the government is all set to fill 7,055 vacant posts of medical, paramedical and other posts. “These posts include those currently vacant, getting vacant after promotions and getting vacant on September 30, 2020 after relieving the employees on extension. He said that he will put up the file in next Cabinet Meeting to get a nod to commence the recruitments,” said Sidhu.

The minister said that to provide better health services to the general public, specialties such as medical officer (microbiology), medical officer (SPM), medical officer (forensic medicine) would also be created after nod from government.

Creation of 732 new posts in 122 urban primary health centres, 528 posts in newly constructed urban community health centres in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar, was also discussed in the meeting.

