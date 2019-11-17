60-year-old held for molesting minor girl in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:32 IST

A 60-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl here on Saturday evening. The girl was rescued by her family members.

Cops said that the girl was living with his paternal uncle after her father had died a year ago and her mother had gotten married to another person.

On Saturday evening, the accused forcefully took the seven-and-a-half-year-old to his house and sexually abused her, said police.

The victim’s aunt told police that the girl had gone to buy some food items from a nearby confectionery store at around 6pm. However, when she did not return home, her aunt raised an alarm.

When her family members went out to look for the girl, they heard someone crying from inside a nearby house. They barged into the house and rescued the girl from the accused.

The victim was rushed to the Samana civil hospital for treatment. Cops said that the accused, identified as Chand Singh, 60, has been arrested and will be produced in court on Monday.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Samana City police station.