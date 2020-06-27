61-year-old man arrested for murdering neighbour in Himachal’s Mandi

chandigarh

The Himachal Police on Saturday arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly murdering a woman in Sanoti village of Karsog sub-division, in district Mandi.

The accused, Tej Ram, 61, a resident of Nagra village, allegedly murdered his neighbour, Bimla Devi, a widow, who lived with her two sons.

The accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. Teja had an argument with Bimla while she was alone at home, after which he attacked her with a sharp weapon. Bimla was killed on the spot. Teja fled after the incident and was arrested from the nearby jungles.

The victim’s body was found in the bushes near her house on June 22 and inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure.

Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the accused will be presented in court, after which he will be sent to police remand.

There are already six cases registered against the accused, including a rape case and domestic violence case.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.